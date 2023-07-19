Don’t Ever Fall In Love With A Guy Who Loves Your Hips, Backside – Actress, Nancy Iheme

Nollywood actress, entrepreneur and social media brand influencer, Nancy Iheme has taken to social media to advise that ladies should never develop feelings for a man who is only into their physical appearance.

The actress who hails from Imo state shared photos of herself as she advised ladies not to fall in love with guys who love their hips, bosom and backside. She reacted further, stating that such men should rather be directed to where to eat as the ladies are not chickens.

She wrote: “Don’t ever fall In love with a guy who loves your Hips, b0obs, @ss, laps, please direct him to KFC, you are not a CHICKEN”

Iheme Nancy has featured in many Nollywood movies since she began acting in 2013. The actress has worked with the likes of Nosa Rex, Ken Erics, Uju Okoli, Mary Igwe, Jerry Williams, Angela Okorie, Daniel Lloyd among many other colleagues.

