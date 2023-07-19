ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Don’t Ever Fall In Love With A Guy Because Who Loves Your Hips & Backside” -Actress, Nancy Iheme

Nollywood actress, entrepreneur, and social media brand influencer, Nancy Iheme, took to social media to share some advice for ladies. She urged them not to develop feelings for a man who is only interested in their physical appearance.

Nancy, who hails from Imo state, emphasized that women should not fall in love with guys who focus on their hips, bosom, and backside. Instead, she humorously suggested directing such men to KFC, stating that women are not chickens.

She wrote: “Don’t ever fall in love with a guy who loves your Hips, b0obs, @ss, laps, please direct him to KFC, you are not a CHICKEN.”

Nancy Iheme has been actively involved in Nollywood since 2013 and has featured in numerous movies, working alongside various colleagues such as Nosa Rex, Ken Erics, Uju Okoli, Mary Igwe, Jerry Williams, Angela Okorie, and Daniel Lloyd, among others.

What do you think about this statement from Actress Nancy Iheme?

