Don’t Ask My Body Count If You Love Me, Let’s Behave Ourselves And Just Love – Actress, Nazo Ekezie

Nollywood actress, Nazo Ekezie has taken to social media to react, as she opined that there is no need for a man who loves her to know her body count.

She wondered whether people really want to know other people’s body counts if they really love them and further suggested that simple questions like whether one is into men or women is way more important to her than knowing one’s body count because she will become more inquisitive to know the people involved if she focuses on getting such information.

Nazo Ekezie also stated that going really deep into such a conversation will reveal some nasty people in the list and finally told her potential lover not to ask for her body count while stating that people should behave themselves and just love each other.

She wrote: “…don’t ask my body count dear. Let’s not do that, let’s behave ourselves and just LOVE!”

__Adannaya_ (

)