ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Don’t Ask For My Body Count If You Love Me, Let’s Behave Ourselves & Just Love -Actress, Nazo Ekezie

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 7 hours ago
0 350 1 minute read

Nollywood actress Nazo Ekezie recently shared her thoughts on social media regarding the relevance of a man knowing her body count as a measure of love. She questioned whether it is truly important for people to know each other’s body counts if they genuinely love one another.

Instead, she emphasized the significance of simpler questions such as one’s s€xual orientation, which she finds more relevant. She explained that delving deeper into the topic would only lead to unnecessary curiosity about the individuals involved.

Furthermore, Nazo Ekezie expressed her belief that engaging in such conversations might reveal unsavory details about certain individuals. She concluded her message by advising her potential partner not to inquire about her body count, emphasizing the importance of behaving respectfully and simply focusing on love. In her own words, she wrote, “…don’t ask my body count dear. Let’s not do that, let’s behave ourselves and just LOVE!”

What do you think about this update?

Savigny (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 7 hours ago
0 350 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

My First Marriage Ended in a Bad Way That I Almost Give Up When the Noise was Everywhere – Funke

2 hours ago

Ex-Big Brother Naija Star, Dorathy Bachor Stirs Reactions As She Posts New Vacation Photos Online

3 hours ago

Mercy Aigbe Stirs Reactions With New Photos Of Her Daughter As She Marks 22nd Birthday

3 hours ago

Nollywood Actress, Rita Dominic Shares Stunning Pictures Online To Celebrate Her Birthday

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button