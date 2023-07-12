Don’t Ask For My Body Count If You Love Me, Let’s Behave Ourselves & Just Love -Actress, Nazo Ekezie

Nollywood actress Nazo Ekezie recently shared her thoughts on social media regarding the relevance of a man knowing her body count as a measure of love. She questioned whether it is truly important for people to know each other’s body counts if they genuinely love one another.

Instead, she emphasized the significance of simpler questions such as one’s s€xual orientation, which she finds more relevant. She explained that delving deeper into the topic would only lead to unnecessary curiosity about the individuals involved.

Furthermore, Nazo Ekezie expressed her belief that engaging in such conversations might reveal unsavory details about certain individuals. She concluded her message by advising her potential partner not to inquire about her body count, emphasizing the importance of behaving respectfully and simply focusing on love. In her own words, she wrote, “…don’t ask my body count dear. Let’s not do that, let’s behave ourselves and just LOVE!”

