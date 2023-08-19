Do not Let that Boyfriend Stop you from Following your Husband. Move in with him- Nazo Ekezie says.

Nollywood actress, Nazo Ekezie has taken to social media to advise her fellow women that are in relationships, that they should never allow their present partners to hold them back from going after their husbands, and they should go ahead to live with their husbands rather than their boyfriends.

The brand influencer who gave such advise through her official Thread account, called out the girls on the platform as she stated that they should not let their boyfriends stop them from following their husbands.

Nazo Ekezie finally advised such women to move in with their husbands, adding that it makes the breakup with their boyfriends faster.

Nazo Ekezie wrote;

“Girl!!!! Don’t let that boyfriend stop you from following your husband Amen?

“Move in with him, it makes the break up faster.”

Here is Nazo Ekezie’s post below;

Nazo Ekezie has been able to successfully establish herself as an outstanding talent in the Nollywood industry over time. Her rise to fame in the movie industry has enabled her to feature in several movies with the likes of Freddie Leonard, Stan Nze, Mike Godson, Mike Ezuruonye and several others.

Chibuzorjoe (

)