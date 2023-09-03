Do I Come To The Public To Cry – Ilebaye Questions After Whitemoney Says She’s Doing Pity Votes

Ilebaye has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she talks about what Whitemoney said about her, Ilebaye said that Whitemoney said she’s crying and she’s trying to gain pity votes, Ilebaye said that does she come to the public to cry, and that she had an argument on Saturday, and she said Whitemoney is going about spoiling her name to people, and this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the statement of Ilebaye.

Ilebaye and Whitemoney had issues between each other on Saturday morning, and Whitemoney tagged her, as emotionally manipulative, and most of the HouseMates inside the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show thinks that she’s trying to garner pity votes from the viewers, and they’ve been saying that she’s playing a game with the HouseMates inside the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show, and Ilebaye is not having it at all inside the Big Brother’s House.

