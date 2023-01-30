DLoui & Dag Gee Ejimofor Collaboration ‘Charity’ Released

*Charity ! DLoui Recruits ThaKacebeatzz to Produce For His First Single Of 2023 “Charity ” *DLoui – Charity

Renowned rapper and head of Cash Blast Empire, DLoui isn’t giving fans breathing space as he has released his maiden project for the year dubbed, CHARITY.

As the title suggests, DLoui just went hard on a dope hiplife beat produced by Nigeria’s finest, Tha Kace Beatzz and he features prolific singer Dag Gee Ejimofor.

Charity was mixed and mastered by World class Sound Engineer BMyne Sounds. Charity is digitally distributed worldwide by No 1 Sound Limited @no1soundltd.

DLoui showcases the experience of an ace lyricist and the flow of a modern day rapper to bring listeners a signature tune that has kept him a fan favorite over the years.

If this is how DLoui is starting off 2023, then y’all need to brace up for what’s coming ahead cos he’s coming with pure action beats you’ve never heard before! Clear out your ear wax!

Get conversant and interactive with DLoui’s latest jam across all his socials @doc_loui and Get ready to receive his signature wordplay and hard hitting punchlines as he delivers back to back bars.

Stream Charity by DLoui here – https://orcd.co/dlouicharity

DDOWNLOAD