ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

DLoui & Dag Gee Ejimofor Collaboration ‘Charity’ Released

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 341 1 minute read

*Charity !  DLoui Recruits ThaKacebeatzz to Produce For His First Single Of 2023 “Charity ”  *DLoui  – Charity

Renowned rapper and head of Cash Blast Empire, DLoui isn’t giving fans breathing space as he has released his maiden project for the year dubbed, CHARITY.

As the title suggests, DLoui just went hard on a dope hiplife beat produced by Nigeria’s finest, Tha Kace Beatzz and he features prolific singer Dag Gee Ejimofor.
Charity was mixed and mastered by World class Sound Engineer BMyne Sounds. Charity is digitally distributed worldwide by No 1 Sound Limited @no1soundltd.

DLoui showcases the experience of an ace lyricist and the flow of a modern day rapper to bring listeners a signature tune that has kept him a fan favorite over the years.

If this is how DLoui is starting off 2023, then y’all need to brace up for what’s coming ahead cos he’s coming with pure action beats you’ve never heard before! Clear out your ear wax!

Get conversant and interactive  with DLoui’s latest jam across all his socials @doc_loui and Get ready to receive his signature wordplay and hard hitting punchlines as he delivers back to back bars.

Stream Charity by DLoui here –  https://orcd.co/dlouicharity

DDOWNLOAD

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 341 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: “Why you should address me as ‘Sir”- Yul Edochie warns Nigerians as he prays for the barrens

43 mins ago

Video: “They couldn’t kill the vibe”- May Edochie seemingly throws shade as Judy Austin hangs out with Pete Edochie

52 mins ago

Video: “I got married at 25, it was s3x on first date”- Pere Egbi shares details about his personal life [Video]

1 hour ago

Video: “On Behalf of me and entire Family, I Say We Love You” – Fans React to How Ned Nwoko Celebrated His 4th Wife’s Birthday

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button