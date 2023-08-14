Did You Vote For Your Favorite HouseMate – Laycon Asks Vee

Popular and successful ex BBN HouseMate and Reality TV Star, Laycon has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as he reacts to Vee’s tweet when she reacted to the choice of his saving grace for the jury thing he did in the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show. Seyi Awolowo and Uriel were in the bottom two, while the jurors, Diana, Laycon and Teddy A were called on to evict one HouseMate, Laycon chose Uriel to be evicted because he saved Seyi Awolowo.

This generated several reactions and comments from the public, as Vee said she’s going to beat Laycon for his choice, and Laycon quoted her by saying that did she vote for her favorite HouseMate, this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the statement of Laycon.

The viewers were very annoyed and pissed off with the fact that Seyi Awolowo has been on the bottom two twice, and he keeps getting saved by the jurors, while Uriel was evicted.

