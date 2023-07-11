Diana 2023: Award Winner Replies Peter Obi After He Listed His Names Among Those He Congratulated

One of the Winners of the Diana 2023 award, Melody Okereke has replied to the message sent by the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi to all Nigerians who clinched the award

The event was held recently and several Nigerians were awarded

After the event, the former governor of Anambra state took to his media page to celebrate all the Nigerians for the success

In his post, he took time to list the names of the Nigerians who were awarded and he dropped a message for them

He congratulated them for the feats they have achieved and for bringing honour to the nation

Okereke has replied Peter Obi thanking him for recognizing them. He said that they are all inspired and motivated to keep contributing their quota to nation building and making Nigeria proud

“Congratulations to all Nigerians who won the Diana 2023 award ” He wrote

See the reply he gave Peter obi

