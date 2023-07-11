Diana 2023: Award Winner Replies Peter Obi After He Listed His Names Among Those He Congratulated
One of the Winners of the Diana 2023 award, Melody Okereke has replied to the message sent by the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi to all Nigerians who clinched the award
The event was held recently and several Nigerians were awarded
After the event, the former governor of Anambra state took to his media page to celebrate all the Nigerians for the success
In his post, he took time to list the names of the Nigerians who were awarded and he dropped a message for them
He congratulated them for the feats they have achieved and for bringing honour to the nation
Okereke has replied Peter Obi thanking him for recognizing them. He said that they are all inspired and motivated to keep contributing their quota to nation building and making Nigeria proud
“Congratulations to all Nigerians who won the Diana 2023 award ” He wrote
See the reply he gave Peter obi
