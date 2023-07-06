Dey Play, BB Sheggz Responds To Bella, Who Advises Against Having Sex Before Getting Married.

Segun Olusemo, aka Sheggz, a former housemate from Big Brother Naija Season 7, responded to Bella Okagbue’s most recent claim that she is still a virgin at the age of 25.

According to DAILY POST, Bella recently said that because of her background, she would never have premarital sex.

She said this in response to a trending tweet that asked the readers to share an action they would never take due to their upbringing.

Sheggz responded to Bella’s statements by implying that she was joking.

He quoted Bella’s post and added the symbol for laughter, “Lmaoooo iyawo mi, dey play.”

In a recent interview on Cool FM Nigeria with reality personality Tacha, Bella acknowledged that dating isn’t “easy.”

“Tacha, it has been so difficult,” she added. It really has been difficult. I’m not lying. It’s not something that is forced, though. Both he and I obviously sincerely adore each other.

