Destiny Etiko, Yvonne Jegede, Others React As Nkechi Blessing Shares Lovely Photos With Her Man

Popular actress and entrepreneur, Nkechi Blessing has taken to her official social media handle to share adorable photos with her boyfriend. Nkechi and her man strike adorable poses for the camera and show off their looks.

Nkechi said she and her man went to the Spa for tampering and it was a happy ending. She said she thought she was abroad, adding that she enjoyed her stay at the Spa in Warri.

These adorable photos triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities gushed over them. Also, they sent lovely remarks as they admired them.

Destiny Etiko called them the best couple and Yvonne Jegede called them love birds.

A fan said, “Single people close your eye. You people are pressing our necks”.

A fan said, “This is the kind of relationship I need. Matured woman. Young guy like me”.

Another fan said, “I need to recreate this with someone’s daughter”.

Nkechi Blessing and her man have been together for over 6 months and are sailing beautifully in their relationship.

