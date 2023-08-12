Destiny Etiko Shares Adorable Pictures Of Herself As She Celebrates 34th Birthday Online

Popular Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko Chinemelum has celebrated her birthday today, August 12, 2023 as she clocks 34 years old. She took to her Instagram page to share adorable pictures of herself to celebrate her birthday. I wish her a happy birthday and many happy returns of the day.

She was born on August 12, 1989 in Udi, Enugu State in the Southeastern part of Nigeria, marks her birthday celebrations today.

The celebrant looks so beautiful, adorable, elegant, attractive, and gorgeous in her beautiful well designed gown outfits she rocked.

Destiny Etiko captioned her lovely pictures with heartwarming message, she wrote: Happy blessed birthday to Destiny Etiko Chinemelum. A blessed child of God. A lady after God’s heart. A living testimony of God’s blessings and his ending favour. Am so thankful to God Almighty because it’s indeed an honor to see another blissful year. She prayed that this new chapter of her life becomes a blessing and never a curse in Jesus mighty name. Amen

Her colleagues, fans, and followers have also sent their birthday wishes to her.

