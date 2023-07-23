ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Destiny Etiko Reacts After Skit Maker, Soso Shared Her Most Recent Photos On I.G

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko responded to a recent post by her colleague Skit Maker, Soso, with a precious comment. It’s fantastic to learn that Skit Maker Soso posted some cute pictures of herself on her Instagram account, exhibiting her chic pink attire, high heels, fashionable eyeglasses, and lovely hairstyles. It’s not surprising that her admirers and following have responded positively to these fascinating images. 

As a matter of fact, social media is a fantastic venue for Skit Maker like Soso to interact with their fans and gain recognition for their artistic endeavours. She was inspired to share more of her skills and personality with the world by the supportive and admiring comments she received from her online network.

Sharing the post, She wrote;

“Comment your top 5 emojis?

 

Upon seeing the post, Destiny sent love emojis 

“❤”

