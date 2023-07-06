Destiny Etiko And Benson Okonkwo React As BBN Winner, Phyna Shares New Photos In A Beautiful Outfit

Former Big Brother Naija reality TV show winner, Phyna has used her new Instagram post to showcase her beauty to her fans. She is someone who loves to show off her beauty in different outfits on social media, and she has done the same again by appearing in an elegant outfit. Some of the people who came across the post, including actress Destiny Etiko and actor Benson Okonkwo, could not hold their nerves as they expressed their opinions in different ways on her page.

In her latest post, she showed up with a blonde hairdo that enhanced her beauty. She appeared in an open-chest outfit that looked good on her. Her nicely done makeup caught the eye as it matched the color of her skin. She looked cool and relaxed as she took the pictures in different postures.

She captioned her post by saying, “Even the stars are jealous of the sparkle.” This caption and her pictures attracted the attention of her fans as they reacted to them.

Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko was quick to react after seeing the post by saying, “Baby girl,” while actor Benson Okonkwo also reacted by saying, “Phyna, you look so amazing.” These reactions show that her new post is well-appreciated by her celebrity colleagues, as shown by their positive remarks.

Worldnewsreporter (

)