ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Destined Kids Child singer, Rejoice Iwueze welcomes first child with her husband

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 9 hours ago
0 325 1 minute read

Popular Destined kids child singer and famous gospel musician, Rejoice Iwueze Oladapo has welcomed her first child with her husband, Samuel Temitayo Oladapo. The Destined kids child singer shared the awesome news on her official social media handle, where she thanked God for the new bundle of joy which they have been blessed with.

Rejoice Iwueze Oladapo, shared the social media post with the caption,

“ Leveled up from being just couples to being parents

God can be trusted”

She further congratulated her husband, Samuel Temitayo for his entry into fatherhood. The destined kids child singer who got married to her husband last year, was celebrated by her fans and social media followers who thanked God for the great deed he had done in the lives of the young couple.

Rejoice Iwueze’s fans also thanked God that their long anticipated news had finally become a reality. The destined kids child singer is now a mother and her fans are very much impressed to see the awesome transformation.

Updatedinnecessity (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 9 hours ago
0 325 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

I Wrote A Song I Loved In My Dream And Recorded The Melody On My Phone – Simi

7 hours ago

Dr Olukoya reveals how some staff told him that he looks like an Igbo man when he went for a visit

11 hours ago

Laide Bakare Flaunts Her Beautiful Daughter And Cute Sons In Adorable Photos Online

11 hours ago

Video: BBN Allstars: Seyi Awolowo Grandson Has Been Evicted from The Big Brother House

12 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button