Destined Kids Child singer, Rejoice Iwueze welcomes first child with her husband

Popular Destined kids child singer and famous gospel musician, Rejoice Iwueze Oladapo has welcomed her first child with her husband, Samuel Temitayo Oladapo. The Destined kids child singer shared the awesome news on her official social media handle, where she thanked God for the new bundle of joy which they have been blessed with.

Rejoice Iwueze Oladapo, shared the social media post with the caption,

“ Leveled up from being just couples to being parents

God can be trusted”

She further congratulated her husband, Samuel Temitayo for his entry into fatherhood. The destined kids child singer who got married to her husband last year, was celebrated by her fans and social media followers who thanked God for the great deed he had done in the lives of the young couple.

Rejoice Iwueze’s fans also thanked God that their long anticipated news had finally become a reality. The destined kids child singer is now a mother and her fans are very much impressed to see the awesome transformation.

