Depro & Sean Dampte Serenaded A Joint Path Into The Year With New Single, Mon Bebe

At the mention of consistency, all fingers point at Sean Dampte who till Jesus comes might never be able to answer if he ever gets days off. Sequel to a successful first ever live in concert in the city of Lagos, Sean further defines his path into the new year by joining hands with industry prodigy and Savage Music talent, Depro on this new single titled, Mon Bebe.

This 2023 collaboration makes the umpteenth of its kind in which Sean resonates with the prowess of younger artistes like Khabir, Raye Chella and now, Depro. This joins his track record in the music industry as a dependable figure who has eyes for auspicious singers. Depro would hence be depicted as a dutiful rising star whose head is fitting right in the game – an indication of another likened singer who applies no STOP warning. His stunning performance at the #SeanDampteLiveInConcert earlier this year will not go unmentioned as it trails his series of previous tireless activities from his grad. school, Federal University of Technology, Owerri.

It’s been a long time coming for Depro who has done everything within and beyond his wits to crack out of the underground stratum and he marks this year as one to be more exceptional than he has ever explored in this career path. Teaming with Sean Dampte on Mon Bebe waters his way into his vision for the year to go over and above. The Joey Benks-produced track gives off a complete touch of excellence with unarguable quality.

Mon Bebe is an unexpectedly soul-deep song, a reflection of intense thug-loving, and made to fit a multifaceted tempo whether high or mid. It is ruled out of the low cadence category of song, with a part of its composition agreeing with a call-and-response pattern.

A song to be enjoyed, learned word for word, experienced and embodied. Subsequent timelines during the course of the year will involve the conversation about Depro’s perfect blend with Sean Dampte on this track. Follow @bst_depro

