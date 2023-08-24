Dennis Liberty Shares New Song ‘Friends With Benefit (FWB)’: Listen

Opara Chijioke Dennis popularly known as Dennis Liberty who hails from Imo state Owerri is an Afrobeat Artiste Based in Lagos and Istanbul, Turkey.



Dennis Liberty is a versatile Artiste, Songwriter and an international Model.

The singer began his music career officially in the year 2021 with his debut titled; “Ella.”

Dennis Liberty returns with another impressive single titled; “Friends With Benefit (FWB)” produced by Zionbeatz. Mixed and Mastered by Ceeceebeatz.

Finally, “Friends With Benefit (FWB)” is accompanied with a befitting visuals shot and directed by Flex Expression @ Eko Atlantic, Lagos.

