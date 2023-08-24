Dennis Liberty Shares New Song ‘Friends With Benefit (FWB)’: Listen

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Dennis Liberty Shares New Song 'Friends With Benefit (FWB)'

Opara Chijioke Dennis popularly known as Dennis Liberty who hails from Imo state Owerri is an Afrobeat Artiste Based in Lagos and Istanbul, Turkey.

Dennis Liberty is a versatile Artiste, Songwriter and an international Model.

The singer began his music career officially in the year 2021 with his debut titled; “Ella.”

Dennis Liberty returns with another impressive single titled; “Friends With Benefit (FWB)” produced by Zionbeatz. Mixed and Mastered by Ceeceebeatz.

Finally, “Friends With Benefit (FWB)” is accompanied with a befitting visuals shot and directed by Flex Expression @ Eko Atlantic, Lagos.

