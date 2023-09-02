Delta State PRO Bright Edafe Replies Daniel Regha On The Arrest Of Those Conducting A Gay Wedding

Delta State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Edafe Bright, has responded to Daniel Regha’s tweet with a clarifying statement. Regha had raised concerns about individuals like Bobrisky, James Brown, and Eni, who promote cross-dressing, remaining unprosecuted while urging that their mentors be held accountable.

Edafe’s response sheds light on the crux of the matter. Contrary to Regha’s assumption, the recent arrests in Delta were not based on cross-dressing, but rather centered around a gay wedding ceremony. Edafe challenges Regha to provide legal evidence that specifically deems cross-dressing punishable or classifies it as an offense.

This exchange highlights the importance of accuracy in discussions surrounding legal matters. Edafe’s response underscores the significance of understanding the specifics of the law and its application. The distinction between the arrested individuals and cross-dressing as a concept serves as a reminder to address concerns and issues based on accurate information and legal frameworks.

