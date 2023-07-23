“Delete The Video And Apologize To Your Muslim Fans” – Shehu Sani Tells Davido Over New Video

A former Federal lawmaker and social media commentator, Senator Shehu Sani has advised well-known music artiste, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido to bring down his controversial new video and apologize to his Muslim fans.

Recall that Davido shared a new video of a music by his signee, Logos Olori on his Twitter page two days ago which became a subject of controversies after Muslims took offense with the way certain Islamic traditions were exhibited and utilized. Most Muslims have called for the music star to bring down the video as it disrespects their religion.

Shehu Sani, while reacting to the controversies stirred up about the video, on his verified Twitter page, advised Davido to delete the video and issue an apology to his fans that felt offended.

He wrote; “As an artist or entertainer, If your fans feel offended by a piece or portion of your work, especially as it concerns their culture, faith or religious beliefs, it will be most honorable for you to delete or edit that portion, apologise to them and move on. I’m here talking about Davido.This is my own opinion.”

