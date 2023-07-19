ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Deborah Paul Enenche Thrills Fans As She Shares New Lovely Photos Of Herself At Hawthorn Studios

Daughter to pastor Paul Enenche, Deborah Paul Enenche has recently thrilled many on social media as she shares lovely new photos of herself at Hawthorn Studios on social media. In the photos she shared, she was seen on a beautiful red top outfit and matched it with a fitting red skirt outfit. She was also seen on a red colored face cap and a red colored necklace as she took the photos in different positions. 

Even as she shard the photos, she never failed to caption them as she said, “Mrs Hawthorn is cooking something.”

Many fans who saw the photos, reacted as they were amazed and astounded by the outfit she showed up on. They reacted vigorously as they couldn’t help it.

Deborah Paul Enenche, ever since her rise to fame has been making waves as her fan base on Facebook increases on a daily base.

