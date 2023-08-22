Deborah Paul Enenche Stuns Fans With New Photos Of Herself Shopping In London

Daughter to Pastor Paul Enenche, Deborah Paul Enenche, has thrilled many on social media as she shares new photos of herself shopping in London. In the photos she shared. she was seen on a nice looking gray colored trouser outfit and matched it with a fitting black colored sweater outfit which undoubtedly complemented to the beauty of the outfit. She applied neatly done make up as she took the photos in different positions.

The photos she shared are shown below.

Many persons reacted as they were amazed by the photos she shared. Screenshots of some reactions are shown below.

Judging from the comments, everyone who reacted were impressed as they all reacted positively to the photos.

Deborah Paul Enenche has been making waves all thanks to her dedication and commitment to the Kingdom’s work.

What are your thoughts concerning these photos? Feel free to drop a comment and follow for more as we will be expecting your feedback on this.

Bettyentertainment (

)