“Dear Mothers, Stop Comparing Your Bodies To That Of Women Who Haven’t Had Children” Samklef Says

Nigerian music executive producer, Samklef has used her latest post on Threads to advise mothers against comparing themselves to women who are yet to give birth to children. He took to his Threads page to share the post, where he advised that mothers should stop comparing their bodies to those of women who have not given birth to children.

It is true that some women who have given birth tend to compare their bodies to those of those who are yet to give birth by trying to do things that they are not supposed to do with their bodies, and that is what Samklef is trying to point out.

In the statement he made on his Threads page, he said, “Dear mothers, stop comparing your bodies to that of women who haven’t had children.”

Samklef has established himself as a well-known figure in the Nigerian music industry, thanks to his talent, which has helped him achieve more fame in recent times.

