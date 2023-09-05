“Dear Men, If You’re Going Through Difficult Moments, Learn To Speak Your Truth” Yetunde Bakare

Yoruba movie actress, Yetunde Bakare has used her new post on social media to advise men to speak up whenever they are going through difficult moments. She took to her Instagram story to share the post, where she disclosed that if men are going through emotional or mental abuse, they should learn to speak their truth.

She made it known that speaking up is not for any gender in particular, saying that men should not die in silence while trying to keep their pains to themselves. She maintained that speaking one’s mind and sharing one’s story can motivate others.

In the statement she made on her Instagram story, she said, “Dear men, if you are going through difficult moments, learn to speak your truth. Speaking up isn’t for any gender in particular, don’t die in silence, and you might be helping motivate someone when you share your story.”

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent and versatility in movies, which have helped her achieve more fame.

