Davido’s Baby Mama, Sophia Momodu Stir Reactions With New Photos Of Herself & Her Daughter In Paris

Sophia Momodu, who happens to be the baby mama of singer Davido, has used her new post on social media to share photos of herself and her daughter in Paris, France. She is someone who loves to travel to explore, and she did the same again by visiting Paris with her daughter.

In her new post, she showed up in a matching gown outfit with her daughter. She appeared with a gorgeous hairdo that enhanced her beauty. She put on high heels as she enjoyed a beautiful moment in Paris with her daughter.

She wrote a caption on her post by saying, “Back, and this time with my love, hello Paris.” Her caption and her pictures with her daughter attracted the attention of her fans, who reacted quickly to them.

If the comments and reactions on her post are anything to go by, it is safe to say that her fans were impressed to see her having a good time with her daughter, as they reacted positively on her page.

