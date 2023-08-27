Davido’s Baby Mama, Sophia Momodu Shares Lovely Photos of Herself with Their Daughter, Imade Adeleke

The mother of Nigerian-American singer, Davido’s daughter, Aurora Imade Adeleke, Sophia Momodu has taken to social media to upload beautiful pictures of both of them hanging out together in their unique outfits.

The businesswoman who shared such lovely pictures through her official Instagram page, could be seen in Paris, France rocking similar gown with her 9-year-old daughter, Aurora Imade Adeleke.

Sophia Momodu went ahead to announce that she is back to France and she came along with her love, Aurora Imade Adeleke this time around.

Here is Sophia Momodu’s post below;

Recall that Sophia Momodu had few hours ago, taken to her official Instagram story to upload beautiful videos showing the moment she was having fun time with Aurora Imade Adeleke in France.

In such videos, the duo could be seen playing in the children amusement park and having drinks together.

Sophia Momodu has never stopped to inspire women around the world with her unique talent. She has established herself as not only a successful French connoisseur and social entrepreneur, but also a humanitarian.

