Davido’s Aide Denies Singer’s Link to Alleged Killer

According to the Cable, Davido’s dedicated assistant, Israel DMW, has firmly refuted any affiliation with Trevboi, a musician who has been implicated in a homicide case.

An individual named Cloud Target, utilizing a social media platform, directed a tweet to the Nigerian Police and PPRO Benjamin Hundeyin, levying accusations against Trevboi for fatally shooting his acquaintance during an incident at a nightclub.

The individual managing the social media account circulated a photograph of Trevboi with the tag ‘Wanted,’ cautioning the public regarding the suspect’s possession of firearms and dangerous nature. Moreover, they pledged to pursue justice on behalf of their deceased friend.

The message states: “Wanted! He shot and killed my companion at a nightclub in Fadeyi yesterday, specifically at Bar 38. This individual is identified as Trevboi. He is armed and very dangerous.

“Trevboi, no matter your whereabouts, the consequences will be severe.” Any details regarding his whereabouts are welcome. Please share this message.”

In response to Cloud Target’s message and plea for justice concerning the tragic loss of his associate, Hundeyin provided reassurance that the police have initiated an active investigation into the incident.

“We initiated the investigation immediately following the occurrence of the incident. The perpetrator left behind his vehicle and escaped on foot. The car and its accompanying documents are now in our possession. The investigation is currently underway,” tweeted Hundeyin.

A blogger who reported the incident referred to Trevboi as a former signee of Davido, but Israel DMW promptly contradicted this claim. The graduate in International Studies and Diplomacy clarified that Trevboi was merely an individual whom his boss generously supported but was never officially signed to his record label.

Israel further alleged that the prominent Afrobeats artist had severed ties with the individual in question, whom he accused of repaying his boss’ generosity with ungratefulness and disrespect.

Israel clarified, “Trev was never considered my boss’s signed artist. He was merely someone whom my boss willingly supported by collaborating on his song.” He continued, “My boss even financed the entire production of his music video.”

“My boss had long cut off ties with him, especially when he dared to insult my boss as a means of retaliating for all the kindness shown to him.”

