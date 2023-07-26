Davido Unfollows Aide, Israel DMW Over Apology On ‘jaye Lo’ Video

Shortly after his logistics manager, Isreal ‘DMW’ Afeare, issued an apology on his behalf to the Muslim community, Davido has unfollowed Isreal on Instagram. The controversy arose after the release of a controversial music video by Davido’s newly signed artiste, Logos Olori.

In the music video titled ‘Jaye Lo,’ some men dressed in white Jalabiya were seen dancing in front of a mosque, which sparked widespread criticism and demands for a public apology from Davido.

Even though Davido removed the video on Monday, the backlash from the Muslim community continued. Some youths in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state, even took to the streets to express their displeasure, setting a large banner of the singer on fire. The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) also called on the Department of State Services (DSS) to investigate Davido.

In response to the backlash, Isreal took to social media to apologize to the Muslim community, explaining that the video was purely for entertainment purposes and was presented wrongly.

Despite the controversy, Davido has remained silent on the matter, but it was noticed that he unfollowed Isreal on Instagram. However, Isreal is still following Davido on the social media platform. The situation continues to attract attention as fans and observers await further developments.

