Davido promises to gift hotel staff, Ngozi 10 thousand dollars for returning customers money in Lagos

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Singer and Songwriter, David Adeleke known professionally as Davido publicly came out to make a promise to hotel staff, Ngozi Kekwaaru Mary after she returned a misplaced 70,000 dollars to a customer in Lagos State Nigeria.

Recall that a while ago, a social media user identified as Dami Adenuga publicly came out to reveal that a hotel staff identified as, Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary returned a misplaced 70,000 dollars to a customer in Lagos and a lot of people took to social media to heap praises on the young lady for her good act.

Few moments after the news surfaced online, it caught the attention of Afrobeat Singer and Songwriter, David Adeleke known professionally as Davido. In a post shared on his Official Social Media handle today being Sunday the 23rd day of July, 2023 Davido asked the general public to help him to find the young lady. He further went ahead to reveal that he will be donating the sum of 10 thousand dollars to her.

“In his Words”

“Find her for me, I will donate 10 thousand dollars”, The talented singer wrote and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react.

Davido is considered as one of the finest Afrobeat singer in the world, aside from being a good singer, David also have a good heart and this is not the first time he’s doing something like this. Below screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)