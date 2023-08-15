“Davido & Olamide Have Been Helping Many People In The Ghetto, But Wizkid Has Forgotten Us” Portable

Nigerian singer, Potable, has used his new interview to reveal what he thinks about the impacts of singers Davido, Olamide, and Wizkid in the ghettos of Nigeria, where he believes they all started. He disclosed that Davido and Olamide have been helping people in the ghetto even after their fame, but that Wizkid has forgotten the ghetto where he came from.

He stated that he has never had a quarrel with singer Olamide because he is a good person who is dedicated to uplifting others. He admitted that he is a big fan of Wizkid songs and urged him to revert back to his old way of singing, claiming that people love to listen to the old style of his songs.

In his statement during the interview, he said, “Davido and Olamide have been helping many people in the ghetto, but Wizkid has forgotten us. I’m a big fan of Wizkid, but he should please revert to his old way of singing because that was how he became famous.”

Portable has established himself as a well-known figure among his fans on social media, thanks to his talent, which has helped him achieve more fame.

