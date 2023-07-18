Davido is a beast, he deserves more flower than he has received – Akon

Few moments ago, Popular Senegalese-American Singer, Songwriter, Actor, Record Producer and Entrepreneur, Aliaune Damala Bouga Time Puru Nacka Lu Lu Lu Badara Akon Thiam simply known as Akon publicly came out to heap praises on Afrobeat Singer, Davido.

During a recent Podcast, Akon was asked to pick between Burna Boy and Davido and without wasting much time, he picked the “Unavailable” crooner.

The American Singer revealed while speaking during the podcast that David is a beast and that he deserves more flowers and accolades than he have actually received.

“In his Words”

“I would probably go with Davido, that kid right there is a beast. He’s the beast, he’s another one that deserves more flowers than he’s received”, Akon said and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers. Click on the link below to watch the video.

Davido is currently one of the hottest prospect in the Nigerian Music Industry, he came into prominence some couple of years back after the release of his hit song “Dami Duro” and ever since then, he has managed to carve a nitch for himself and also cement his place as one of the most sought after entertainer in the World.

Ever since he emerged, he has been dishing out back to back hit songs for the listening pleasure of his fans some of which are: Ekuro, Aye, Skelewu, Champion Sound, Na Money, Unavailable, Away, Feel It, Fall, Risky Assurance, IF, Kante, For The Road, Disturbance, Sweet In The Middle, In The Garden, Dodo, The Money, Fans Mi, Tchelete, Jowo, amongst others. He’s really good at what he does and he’s not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Ola_Dan (

)