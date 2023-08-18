“Davido Gave Me $30k, He Told Me Not To Share It, But I Gave Poco-Lee $10k For Clubbing” Portable

Nigerian singer, Portable, has used his interview with media personality, Nedu, to reveal how he shared the huge amount of money singer Davido gave him after he begged him for assistance. He made it known that Davido gave him $30,000 and warned him not to share it with anyone, but that he later gave dancer Poco-Lee $1,000 for clubbing.

He stated that he also gave his manager $5,000 and his disc jockey $1000 because he could not spend the money alone. He insisted that if he does not allow those close to him to benefit from him, he cannot progress in the music industry.

In the statement he made during the interview, he said, “Davido gave me $30k, he told me not to share it, but I gave Poco-Lee $10,000 for clubbing. I also gave my manager $5,000 and my DJ $1,000 because I couldn’t spend the money alone. If I don’t allow people close to me to benefit from me, I can’t make it in the music industry.”

Portable has established himself as a well-known figure among his fans on social media, thanks to his sweet melodies, which have helped him achieve more fame.

