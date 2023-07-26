Davido, Don’t Listen To Prof Soyinka; Apologize To Muslims Over The Video To Put An End To It – Reno Omokri

In the wee hours of the morning, Reno Omokri, a one-time advisor to former Nigerian president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, took to his verified Twitter profile to respond to Professor Wole Soyinka’s advice that musician Davido not apologise to Muslims over his signee’s video.

Professor Wole Soyinka is an atheist, and I don’t think it’s a good idea for Davido to listen to or follow his advice,” Reno Omokri stated. I think it’s a good first step that Davido removed the offensive video. The next step is for Davido to issue an apology to the Muslim community to finally put an end to the controversy and help ease the pain of the Muslim Ummah.

Reno Omokri continued, saying, “this was the same Professor Wole Soyinka who, only two weeks ago, denounced the Emir of Ilorin for barring an Osun priestess, Yeye Ajesikemi Omolara, from performing an Isese festival in the state. What changed his mind about justice for Muslims?

To reiterate what Reno Omokri has already said, “we should remember that Professor Wole Soyinka boasted months ago that Peter Obi personally apologised to him over the attacks on his person by Obidients.”

Reno Omokri concluded by saying, “There was a time when Christians, alongside Muslims, demanded an apology when Mallam Nasir El-Rufai made a cruel joke about our Lord and Saviour. Apologies were extended afterwards by Mallam Nasir El-Rufai. I believe that an elder’s reputation should be built on putting out fires, not stoking them.

So, what do you make of this?

