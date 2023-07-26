Davido, Don’t Listen To Prof Soyinka; Apologize To Muslims Over The Video To Put An End To It-Omokri

In the early hours of today, former aide to former president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Reno Omokri, took to his verified twitter handle to react after Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, told singer Davido not to apologize to Muslims over his signee’s video.

Reno Omokri said, “I think it would be very unwise for Davido to listen or take the counsel of an atheist like Professor Wole Soyinka. Deleting the offending video is a first step for which I commend Davido for. The next thing is for Davido to apologize to Muslims in order to put the matter to an end and assuage the hurt feelings of the Muslim Ummah.”

Speaking further, Reno Omokri said, “this was the same Professor Wole Soyinka who, just two weeks ago, condemned the Emir of Ilorin for stopping an Osun priestess, Yeye Ajesikemi Omolara, from holding an Isese festival in the state. Why is he now against redress for Muslims?”

Again, Reno Omokri said, “we should remember that Professor Wole Soyinka boasted months ago that Peter Obi apologized to him in person over the attacks on his person by Obidients.”

Lastly, Reno Omokri said, “there was a time Christians, alongside Muslims, demanded an apology when Mallam Nasir El-Rufai made a crude joke about our Lord and Saviour. Later, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai tendered an apology. I am of the opinion that an elder should be known for putting out fires, not for adding fuel to flames.”

What are your thoughts about this?

