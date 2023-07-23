Davido Breaks Silence, Shares Photos After Being Criticised For Sharing A Music Video Online

Celebrity Nigerian singer and music producer, David Adeleke popularly on by his stage name as Davido took to social media just a few moments ago to share amazing pictures of himself many hours after being heavily criticized for posting a music video where people with Muslim praying attire were featured.

Taking to his official Instagram handle just a few moments ago, Davido shared lovely pictures of himself looking amazing in his outfit. While sharing the pictures, Davido stressed that love should rule.

He wrote “let love rule”

The caption of his post may be connected to the criticism that trailed a music video he posted on twitter yesterday. You will recall that many Muslim faithfuls have taken to social media platforms to criticise the music video Davido promoted on twitter, asking him to take it down and apologize to them.

Just as soon as Davido shared the pictures, his post has since been greeted with several reactions.

