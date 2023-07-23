Davido: As An Artist If Your Fans Feel Offended By Your Work, Apologise To Them & Move On-Shehu Sani

The Former Senator that represented the good people of Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone, Senator Shehu Sani, has noted that as an artist or entertainer, if the person’s fans feel offended by the person’s work, most especially when it concerns culture, faith or religious beliefs, it will be most honnorable for the person to delete or edit that portion or edit that portion, apologies to them and then move on.

Senator Shehu Sani made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his verified twitter handle, on Sunday afternoon, in relation to a recent video that was released by Davido, which made some Nigerian Muslims to criticize him, on the basis that the video is against their religion.

Senator Shehu Sani wrote: “As an artist or entertainer, if your fans feel offended by a piece or portion of your work, especially as it concerns their culture, faith or religious beliefs, it will be most honnorable for you to delete or edit that portion, apologies to them and move on. I’m here talking about Davido. This is my opinion.”

It should be recalled that a popular Nigerian musician, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, recently released a video where some individuals dressed in Muslim attire were seen dancing. Since that video was released, some Muslims have been kicking against the video, claiming that the video is anti Islam. Since then, Davido has been mute on that particular issue. But be it as it may, Nigerians are waiting to see what Davido will do about it.

Information Source: Senator Shehu Sani Verified Twitter Handle.

