Danlil Unveils 2 New Single ‘Kokose & Mingle’

Apollo inc superstar Danlil releases two magnificent singles “Kokose & Mingle off his 2nd Ep titled “love lives here” which is set to drop by February.

This new body of work also serves as a follow up to the last single release by danlil & which features the south African singer/ rapper j molley (Rara)

The Ep consist of 7 amazing and well organized songs as the name Danlil ain’t new to the music industry both home and abroad.

Apollo inc under an exclusive license to ONErpm decides to release two solid singles of the Ep.

