Dancer Janemena’s Husband Responds After She Said She Doesn’t Know Why Women Of Her Age Have Kids

Dancer Janemena’s husband, Janexplies, has taken to his wife’s Instagram page to respond to her statement after she revealed that she does not know why women of her age have kids because she is still a child. The response came after Janemena shared pictures of herself with her son on her Instagram page which prompted the response from her husband.

Her husband, who did not hold back from giving his wife a response, quickly replied by telling her to please delete the third slide, saying that he has some beautiful ladies crushing on him and that she should not dull his shine.

In the statement made by Janemena on her Instagram page, she said, “I still don’t understand how people of my age have children.” Her husband, Janexplies, responded to her statement by saying, “My heart is just doing me gbim gbim. Please, mummy, delete the third slide. I have some beautiful ladies crushing on me, don’t dull my shine.”

Janemena has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent, which has helped her achieve more fame.

Worldnewsreporter (

)