Dancer Janemena Replies Her Husband Who Said It’s Not Time For Romance Due To Economic Situation

Popular Nigerian social media dancer, Janemena has used her latest Instagram post to respond to her husband, Janexplies, who said it is not the time for romance due to the economic situation of the country. She took to her Instagram page to give him a straightforward response to his statement.

This came after Janemena shared family pictures of herself, her husband, and their son on her Instagram page. The dancer, who did not hold back from giving him a response, replied to him by telling him to leave her alone before she showed everyone how he was crying because of a small injection.

In the statement made by her husband, he said, “Please look at the economy, it’s not the time for romance.” Janemena was also quick to respond to him by saying, “Papa, please leave me alone before I show the world how you were crying because of a small injection.”

Janemena has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent, which has helped her achieve more fame.

