Damilola Oni Reacts As Actor Tunde Aderinoye Shares Loved-up Photos Of Himself And An Actress

Yoruba movie actor, Tunde Aderinoye has used his most recent Instagram post to share new loved-up photos of himself and actress Oluwajuwon Quadri. He took to his Instagram page to share the post, in which the two of them were seen in a loving mood together. After seeing his post, his fans, including his movie colleague, actress Damilola Oni, could not help but react as they made their feelings known towards his new post.

In his new post, he showed up in a native outfit and a cap that looked good on him, while the actress put on a two-piece outfit with a stunning hairdo. The actor looked comfortable and relaxed around the actress as they shared a hug and a peck.

The two of them met on the same movie set together, where they will feature and act in the movie as lovers.

Upon coming across his post, actress Damilola Oni was quick to react by saying, “Well done, ma.” This reaction shows that his new post is well-appreciated by the actress, as shown by her positive comment.

