Daddy Freeze Reacts After Blessing CEO Asked Ladies To Snatch Men From Women Who Don’t Care For Them

Popular social media influencer Daddy Freeze has reacted to the recent statement of another controversial social media personality and relationship expert Blessing CEO, after she had publicly told ladies to snatch off men if their wives don’t take good care of them.

Recall that during a broadcast on her Facebook official page a while ago, Blessing CEO advised single ladies to snatch another woman’s husband if the wife is not taking good care of him.

In part of his reaction to the trending statement, Daddy Freeze said, “A lot of people don’t like Blessing CEO and by default, they don’t want to hear what she has to say. It may be that the way she put it is the problem but you and I know that it is the fact.” A

According to the social media personality who fully supported the statement of Blessing CEO, the situation is not only being particular about women who don't take care of their husbands, it is also speaking about men who don't take good care of their wives.

Although Daddy Freeze believes that, a grown man or woman can’t be snatched, and that if they leave their matrimonial home to go meet another man or woman, what it means is that “she has just or he has just upgraded.”

He had also questioned the audacity of men who get married when they knew they could not take care of their wives, and women who married when they knew they could not take care of their husbands, as he believes no one is ready to stay in a bad relationship.

“A woman needs a woman who can provide. Also, a woman has to take care of her husband”, he said.

To back up his points, Daddy Freeze told a brief story of a man in his school days who had a beautiful girlfriend staying in another University, and how at the time, a short lady who is not even beautiful but who knows how to dress and care for a man, snatched the young man from his wife to be.

He also told a story of an averagely living but beautiful and curvy lady, who took a man from his wife, all because the wife was not too caring and had no time for her spouse.

There was another Biblical example cited by Daddy Freeze to prove how important a woman’s care is to controlling her husband. He spoke of how Delilah in the Bible was able to control a very powerful Samson without any stress or shout, or strength, all because she knew how to care for a man and how to bring his head down.

In part of his word of advice, he made it clear that, “Relationship is hard work”, and that it requires both parties to always give their best every time if they hope to keep their relationship.

