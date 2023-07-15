ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Daddy Freeze Raises Over N500k For Peter Obi Supporter To Boost His Mechanic Business

Ifedayo Olarinde, well known by his stage name Daddy Freeze, is a well-known broadcaster in Nigeria who has raised money for Stephen Muoka through his social media channels.

During the 2023 presidential election, Stephen Muoka gained widespread attention. He rose to fame by signing the Labour Party during the counting.

However, Daddy Freeze announced to the public on his Facebook page that he had managed to gather more than N500k for the individual.

Daddy Freeze said that he was touched by the young man’s dedication to his profession. He said that he is ready to help Nigerians who put in a lot of effort and don’t feel ashamed of it. Daddy Freeze clarified that he is not a bigot of a particular tribe.

Hear him. “We were able to give the guy over $500,000.” I’m willing to help those that put in a lot of effort. Don’t believe anybody who says we Yoruba don’t like Igbos. He spoke.

