D. Freeze Reacts After Judy Austin Said Her Previous Marriage Ended Long Before Meeting Yul Edochie

Daddy Freeze was live some hours ago to react after a Nollywood actress, Judy Austin, said her previous marriage ended long before she met actor Yul Edochie.

Daddy Freeze said, “the fact is that Judy Austin has now debunked the rumours going round about her previous marriage even though a lot of people have enjoyed the rumours about the lady and Yul Edochie. Well, I might be a big fan of May Edochie but I will be sticking with the truth on Judy Austin’s matter.”

Speaking further, Daddy Freeze said, “long ago, I faulted Yul Edochie for not taking his wife along when he wanted to become polygamous. My simple take now is that if someone is tired of marriage, the person should not took at divorce like a disability. Staying in marriage is not by force.”

Lastly, Daddy Freeze said, “personally, one of the best thing that has happened to me was my divorce. I had to leave the toxic union created by I and my former wife in order to live a better life. Divorce should be done when needed not until it causes someone’s death.”

