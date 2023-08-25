ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Crossdresser, Bobrisky Shares New Photos and a Video of his Transformed Body, After his Surgery.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 321 1 minute read

Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky has taken to social media to upload pictures and a video showing his new body, following the liposuction surgery he successfully underwent few months ago.

The brand influencer who shared such beautiful pictures and video through his official Instagram page, could be seen rocking a two piece outfit, which he complimented with a gold necklace.

Bobrisky went ahead to state that only a bad b*tch understands the pressure an individual puts in looking hot.

Here is Bobrisky’s post below;

To watch the video, click on the link below;

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CwSawtmoCSwbY6W3eVkI9VZwr1cHTd5RAIbBSU0/?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

Such pictures uploaded by the businessman has also stirred several reactions from Nigerians, as many praised him with different names while others complimented his transformed body.

Recall that Bobrisky had earlier on, revealed that some men are already licking their screen after seeing his new body. According to the crossdresser, the doctor took out fat from his arm to increase his butt size.

Goodnewschi (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 321 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Video: Paul Okoye’s girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma causes a stir as she storms UK, days after he reunited with his ex-wife

1 hour ago

Video: “She no wan gree” – Nigerians reacts as Aunty Ramota storms beauty spa

1 hour ago

How Do I Get Through To Solid Star’s Family Or Management? That’s My Street Blood -Tonto Dikeh

2 hours ago

Video: Burna boy roasts Nigerians as he addresses club shooting rumors in new album ‘I told them’

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button