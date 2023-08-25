Crossdresser, Bobrisky Shares New Photos and a Video of his Transformed Body, After his Surgery.

Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky has taken to social media to upload pictures and a video showing his new body, following the liposuction surgery he successfully underwent few months ago.

The brand influencer who shared such beautiful pictures and video through his official Instagram page, could be seen rocking a two piece outfit, which he complimented with a gold necklace.

Bobrisky went ahead to state that only a bad b*tch understands the pressure an individual puts in looking hot.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CwSawtmoCSwbY6W3eVkI9VZwr1cHTd5RAIbBSU0/?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

Such pictures uploaded by the businessman has also stirred several reactions from Nigerians, as many praised him with different names while others complimented his transformed body.

Recall that Bobrisky had earlier on, revealed that some men are already licking their screen after seeing his new body. According to the crossdresser, the doctor took out fat from his arm to increase his butt size.

