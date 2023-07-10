Cristiano Ronaldo And His Partner Georgina Rodriguez Enjoyed Downtime On Summer Holidays

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez went parasailing and rode a jet ski while away on their summer holidays. Ronaldo’s girlfriend Rodriguez posted six photos on her personal Instagram on Sunday of their downtime together at a beach. The pair were seen enjoying themselves in the sea on a jet ski and parasailing, while also relaxing on a luxury yacht as Ronaldo continues to relax before reporting for pre-season duties at Al-Nassr.

Rodriguez, who has around 50 million social media followers, rarely fails to stun fans with her posts.

Portuguese superstar Ronaldo, who has five Ballons d’Or to his name, is famed for keeping himself in the best possible shape. That has allowed him to maintain remarkable individual standards at 38 years of age, with Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr currently benefiting from his considerable talent.

Ronaldo has been enjoying some relaxation at the end of the 2022-23 campaign, but has also been seen pumping iron as he readies himself for the upcoming season. He finished last term without major silverware and will be determined to right that wrong when returning to the Middle East.

Rodriguez is clearly enjoying the sunshine that would have otherwise been few and far between in Manchester, as she joined Ronaldo and friends on a boat. The 38-year-old moved to Saudi Arabia in December after his Manchester United contract was ripped up.

