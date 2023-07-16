Crayon Wishes Afrobeats Superstar, Wizkid Birthday Blessings

Popular and successful Afrobeats Superstar, Crayon has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as he wishes popular and successful Afrobeats Superstar, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid birthday blessings his official Twitter page generating reactions and comments from the public.

Today is his birthday and several celebrities and public figures have posted his pictures their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others to wish him birthday blessings.

Wizkid is one of the pioneers of Afrobeats in Nigeria, and the whole of Africa, and all over the world, he has contributed alot to the growth of Afrobeats all over the world, and that’s why most popular and successful Afrobeats Superstars in Nigeria and the whole of Africa, are celebrating him today. Wizkid is a legend in the Nigerian music industry.

Several celebrities and public figures reacted to the tweet their official social media platforms.

Check out the tweet below;

