Congratulatory Messages Pour In As Twinz Love Shares Photos With Mom In Youth Service Uniforms

Recalled that On December 8, 2022, popular twin content creators, Doyin and Moyin Oladimeji aka Twinz Love bagged bachelor’s degrees at Obafemi Awolowo University. They have now enrolled in the Youth Service program and have expressed excitement with their mom.

The twinz shared lovely photos with their mother in Youth Service Uniforms, noting that they are serving their mother’s Land.

These adorable photos triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities gushed over them. Also, they sent congratulatory messages wishing them more success in their endeavors.

Top celebrities like Olayode Juliana aka Toyo Baby dropped love emojis and said, “I love the joy on mummy’s face. Congratulations girls”.

Other celebrities like Double Twins and Jide Awobona sent love emojis.

Over the years, Twinz Love has made their mother proud. They acquired a beautiful edifice a year ago and bought a brand-new car for their mother. They built a strong brand for themselves within a short time.

Congratulations to them.

