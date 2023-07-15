Congratulatory Messages Pour In As Comic Actor, Okolatoja Engages Lover

Comic Yoruba actor and entertainer, Alade Saheed Oluwadare Ajani aka Okolatoja has just engaged his lover, Lola Smart, an upcoming actress.

The dark-skinned actor shared adorable photos with his lover as he shows off her engagement ring. He affirmed that his baby said Yes to his request, adding that he loves her so much. In conclusion, he stated that they will be together forever.

His caption reads, “My Baby said Yes. I love you baby. You and I together forever”.

This good news triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities sent shout-outs and compliments wishing a happy married life.

Top celebrities like Jaiye Kuti, Olabisi Adeyemi, and Shybell Media sent love emojis.

Okolatoja is a renowned comic Yoruba actor, filmmaker, producer, comedian, and entertainer. He’s well known for his comic roles in movies and has appeared In scores of movies.

His nickname, Okolatoja means an exposed tribe mark man.

Congratulations to him.

