Congratulatory Messages Pour As Actress, Olaitan Ogungbile Welcomes A New Baby, Shares Photo

Congratulatory messages poured on social media from colleagues, fans, and followers of Popular Nollywood actress, Olaitan Ogungbile better known by her stage name as Olaitan Sugar as she welcomed a new baby. She took to her Instagram page to share adorable picture of her new baby. A very congratulation to her. She said in her post To God be the Glory. My princess is here. Here comes Mini Olaitan. Victory at last. What God can not do, does not exist.

Olaitan Ogungbile is a Popular Award winning Nollywood actress, filmmaker, Movie producer, Model, Brand ambassador, and Brand influencer with about 940,000 followers on her page. She relocated to United States of America few years ago, and she has been doing wonderfully well in her career over there. She is rated one of the most beautiful actresses we have in the industry. She is gifted, skilful, versatile, and highly talented actress, who knows how to act and interpret roles very well. She has featured in several Yoruba films.



