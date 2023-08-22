Comic Actor, Okunnu Celebrates Her Beautiful Daughter On Her Birthday With Lovely Photos Online

Popular Nollywood Yoruba actor, Akorede Babatunde better known by his stage name as Okunnu has celebrated his beautiful daughter, Amudalat Modupe Akorede on her birthday today with adorable pictures shared on his Instagram page to celebrate her birthday as she turned a year older. She is really striking perfect resemblance of her father. I wish her a happy birthday and many happy returns of the day. The celebrant was seen in the adorable pictures poses on camera in different styles.

Okunnu captioned his pictures,” Today is your day Amudalat Module Ayoka . Wish you more of it in your life. Happy birthday to my duplicates, my Ebony, my Negro. More knowledge, and wisdom, once again happy birthday to you”.

Akorede Babatunde also known as Okunnu in the Yoruba films is a talented actor, Producer, Filmmaker, Father, Brand ambassador, and Brand influencer with a lot of followers in his page. He has been very active in his acting career over a decades and has since featured in several movies.

