Comic Actor, Mr Latin Shares Moment As He Shows Off His Dance Moves With Toyin Adegbola And Others

Popular Nollywood Comic actor, and filmmaker, Bolaji Amusan better known by his stage name as Mr Latin has taken to his Instagram page to share few minutes video of himself to show off his dance moves with his colleagues at launching of Tampan global elders welfare program.

He made known in his post that he was at the launching of Tampan global elders welfare program with their their patron.

Bolaji Amusan was seen in the video with his colleagues in the movie industry such as Toyin Adegbola, Fokoko, Laditi, and others, showing off their dancing moves, singing, wining and dining together.

Bolaji Amusan is rated one of the most popular and highly talented comic actors, who is good in acting and interpretation of roles. He has been very active in his acting career over a decades and has since featured in several blockbuster Yoruba films. Bolaji Amusan also known as Mr Latin is no doubt a force to be reckoned with in the industry due to his unique talents and way at delivery of roles.

